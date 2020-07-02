UET cuts June salaries, pensions of staff

LAHORE: Faced with severe financial crisis, the oldest engineering institute of Pakistan, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, has announced imposing cut on the salaries and pensions of the university’s employees for the month of June 2020.

In an official communication with the UET faculty and staff, the university administration observed that because of cut imposed by the HEC, non-recovery of student dues and non refundable loan from the Punjab government related to Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (RCET), UET was facing immense shortage of funds for disbursement of pay and pension for the month of June 2020. As per the document there was a shortage of around Rs 93 million.

The UET administration has decided to pay 50 percent of net payable to the Vice Chancellor, 65 percent to BPS-18 to 21, 70 percent to BPS-17, 80 percent to BPS-11 to 16, 90 percent to BPS-05 to 10 while 100 percent salaries would be paid to staff of BPS-1 to 4.

Similarly, retired employees of A-Class cadre would be paid 65 percent; B Class 70 percent while C class retired employees would be paid 100 percent. The university has informed the staff that the deferred payment of salary/pension would be made as and when funds are available.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the university have expressed strong concerns over the pay cuts and have demanded the authorities take notice and bring the UET Lahore out of financial crisis.

It is learnt the UET Teaching Staff Association (TSA) has also called an emergent meeting of the faculty over the issue on Thursday (today) to discuss the issue and chalk out future plan of action over the prevailing financial situation of the university. The UET-TSA has been highlighting financial difficulties faced by the university while demanding the government to take notice but to no avail.