Abducted boy recovered

The Pak Colony police on Tuesday recovered a minor abducted boy from the captivity of the kidnappers. According to SHO Rehmatullah Khan, Shah Faisal Brohi was kidnapped on June 27 from the Pak Colony area. The officer said that the abducted boy is the son of a leader of the PPP, Talib Hussain Brohi. The police recovered the boy safely; however, no arrest was made.

Man stabbed to death

The New Karachi Industrial Area police on Wednesday found the body of a man at a house in Makkah Colony. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where it was identified to be that of Shakir, son of Sabir. The police said the man had been stabbed to death.