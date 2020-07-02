close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Abducted boy recovered

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

The Pak Colony police on Tuesday recovered a minor abducted boy from the captivity of the kidnappers. According to SHO Rehmatullah Khan, Shah Faisal Brohi was kidnapped on June 27 from the Pak Colony area. The officer said that the abducted boy is the son of a leader of the PPP, Talib Hussain Brohi. The police recovered the boy safely; however, no arrest was made.

Man stabbed to death

The New Karachi Industrial Area police on Wednesday found the body of a man at a house in Makkah Colony. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where it was identified to be that of Shakir, son of Sabir. The police said the man had been stabbed to death.

Latest News

More From Karachi