Land dispute claims life

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two injured when a former Member of the National Assembly and Jamat Islami leader along with brothers allegedly opened fire on them in Tarnab area over a property dispute on Tuesday evening.

Police officials said one Farmanullah was killed while Arshad and Pervez were wounded when their rivals Sabir Hussain and his two brothers allegedly opened fire on them.

The official said the local police shifted the wounded to a hospital. The accused managed to escape. The local police confirmed the accused included former MNA and JI leader Sabir Hussain and his two brothers Fazal Hussain and Shah Hussain who escaped. Police said they were conducting raids to arrest the

accused.