Police directed to ensure implementation of virus SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has asked the officers and officials to ensure implementation of instructions and precautionary measures issued by the Punjab government with respect to smart lockdown. He said the areas which have been sealed by the government, field officers should personally supervise the observance of precautions in these areas and special focus should be kept on implementation of SOPs so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of pandemic virus.

He expressed these views at central police office here on Monday. He said there should be no interruption in transport carrying medicine and edible commodities whereas with the coordination of government departments, actions should continue in markets, bazaars and other public places.

In the session, IG Shoaib Dastgir was told that in operation started since June 6 across the province, around 141,263 shops have been checked in markets and bazaars and up till now 16,923 shops have been sealed and closed upon violation. On roads, 190,411 motorcycles, 62,387 vehicles and 38,790 public transport vehicles have been checked among which 79,204 vehicles, motorcycles and transport vehicles have been imposed fines by civil administration on violation of instructions. Likewise, with respect to implementation of SOPs, 220,043 citizens have been stopped for checking and 12,249 persons have been fined by civil administration on violation of SOPs.

The IG was apprised that on June28, 4,760 shops have been inspected across the province and 946 shops have been sealed and closed under violation of SOPs. Likewise, 10,563 motorcycles, 3,777 vehicles and 1,593 public transport vehicles have also been checked and upon violation of SOPs, the civil administration imposed fines on 6,545 vehicles, motorcycles and vehicles. Collectively, 6,792 citizens have been checked and 251 citizens were fined by civil administration upon violation of SOPs.

The IG directed regional and district heads of police to speed up actions against violation of SOPs and emphasised that officers and officials deputed in field must ensure the precautionary measures of coronavirus.

Two police officers transferred, posted: The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of two police officers here on Monday. According to the notification, CPO Gujranwala DIG Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta had been transferred and posted as Commandant Police School Multan. DIG Rai Babar Saeed has been posted as CPO Gujranwala.

236 outlaws arrested: Sadr Division Police in its crackdown on criminals arrested 236 criminals and recovered 21 pistols, two rifles, one gun, one revolver, bullets, 225 litres of liquor and more than 7-kg charas.

Sadr Division SP Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take action against criminal gangs. Police busted gangs and arrested their 16 members and recovered 5 lakh and 60 thousand rupees from them. Police recovered thousands of rupees in action against 25 gamblers. Moreover, 26 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 25 court absconders. Sadr Division Police arrested 48 criminals for violating Kite Flying, Wheelie and Tennant Registration Acts.