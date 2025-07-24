Princess Kate 'aware, shocked' by health speculations

Princess Kate was left shocked' by the health speculations earlier this year, according to new sources.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital at the beginning of last year for abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace announcing she would be stepping back from royal duties until Easter to recover.

In the weeks that followed, photos and videos of Kate began surfacing, sparking a storm of conspiracy theories and speculation about the future Queen's health.

Sources who spoke to the Daily Mail claimed that although Kate never publicly addressed the online frenzy, she was 'very much aware of it-and shocked by its intensity.'

The speculation only intensified when Prince William pulled out of the Thanksgiving service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, citing a 'personal matter.'

Adding to the fire, Kensington Palace released a heartwarming Mother's Day photo of Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis-prompting further online conspiracies.

In March, Kate put the speculation to rest by releasing a personal video message, revealing that she was undergoing a preventive course of chemotherapy.

Her first public appearance since the announcement came in June 2024, when she attended Trooping the Colour. Following her cancer reveal, the Princess received an overwhelming outpouring of support from around the globe.