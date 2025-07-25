Harry, Meghan's next move could be dangerous after Netflix blow

Buckingham Palace could be 'concerned' about the possibility of another explosives memoir from Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next move could trouble royals, a royal expert has warned.

With their multi-million-dollar Netflix deal reportedly set to end in September, speculation is mounting about what the Sussexes might pursue next to sustain their lavish lifestyle.

Despite having several other revenue streams, such as Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riverian Orchard, the couple faces significant expenses, including the upkeep of their Montecito mansion and round-the clock security.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam's believes that Buckingham Palace could be 'concerned' about the possibility of another explosives memoir from Harry.

He further suggested that the royals may also fear Meghan releasing her own tell-all autobiography, given her critical remarks about her brief time as a working royal.

Speaking to the Express, Fitzwilliam said: 'What would sell in another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family. The royals will be concerned that the Sussesex could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life.'

He continued: 'When you have unhappy exiles you either have reconciliation or you have trouble. I can't see Meghan and Harry wanting to change their lifestyle. This devastating blow from Netflix raises the question of how they fund it without dishing more dirt.'

These comments follow claims from another royal expert suggesting that Prince Harry's alleged peace talks with King Charles may be financially motivated and aimed at securing a 'handout.'