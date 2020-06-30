Mini-petrol stations threat to citizens

GUJRANWALA: Excessive numbers of mini-petrol stations established in different areas of city are irking citizens. Reportedly, such filling stations have become dangerous for locals.

These outlets are established on roads and streets ignoring all regulations. According to locals, the district administration and police are not taking any action against the owners of such mini-petrol stations who are involved in illegal sale of petrol. Such filling stations are established in small shops in populated areas and petrol is stored in drums and plastic containers without adopting proper protective measures. Such storage of petrol is highly dangerous and can cause an untoward accident in nearby localities at any time. The citizens urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.

ACE DETAIN TWO: Anti-Corruption Establishment teams Monday arrested two accused involved in corruption and fraud. Arshad Mehmood submitted an application with the ACE, stating that supervisor of municipal corporation Gujrat Sarfraz Lodhi is demanding bribe for removing the heaps of garbage from the area. The ACE team arrested the accused receiving Rs 8,000 from the applicant. ACE team also arrested Ghulam Murtaza for his involvement in a record tempering case.