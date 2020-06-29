Bilawal hails Bugti's stance on 18th Amend, NFC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawl Bhutto Zardari Sunday called up JWP chief Shahzain Bugti and appreciated his stance on 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission award. Bilawal and Shahzain both agreed to meet soon. The PPP chairman also appreciated Shahzain for adopting a democratic and pro-people narrative.