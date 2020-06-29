PML-F’s deputy secretary general appointed

LAHORE: Spiritual leader of the Hur community and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional President Syed Sibghatullah Rashedi Pir Pagara has appointed noted industrialist and president of Pakistan-Africa Business Association, Zafar Mehmood, as deputy secretary general of the party.

PML-F Secretary General and former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani issued a notification on Sunday saying that Zafar Mehmood had also been entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the diplomatic affairs and overseas Pakistanis’ affairs additionally.

Zafar Mehmood has been a key figure in promoting business relations between Pakistan and African nations for many years. Pir Pagara has extended congratulations to Zafar Mehmood on assuming the new political responsibilities and expressed hopes that he would utilise best of his abilities to make the party popular among the countrymen and would focus on mobilising masses for winning the coming general elections.

PML-F Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani has also greeted Zafar and expressed confidence that he would come up to the expectations attached with him. Other PML-F Vice-President Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Punjab President Makhdoom Ashraf Iqbal and General Secretary Mustafa Rasheed and other party leaders also greeted Zafar Mehmood.