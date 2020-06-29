Eight more coronavirus hotspots sealed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The local administration has declared eight more localities of Rawalpindi city ‘hotspots’ of coronavirus. The local management sealed all of these densely populated localities here on Sunday.

The local administration has issued a notification to seal Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Takhat Pari, Morgha, Kotha Kalan, Barra Market, Narnkari Bazaar and Gulzar-e-Quaid. The lockdown will remain in effect for the next ten days.

Already, several localities including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmirian, Kurri Road, Ali Abad, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Satellite Town A-Block, C-Block, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dehri Hasanabad, Tahli Morri, Ghausia Chowk, Jhamra, Tench Bhatta, People’s Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony have been completely sealed after groups of people tested positive for coronavirus in these areas. These areas were sealed for 10 days from June 18, 2020.

Total 30 densely populated localities were sealed here in the city. Several people had tested positive for coronavirus from the areas while numberless people were quarantined at their homes on the suspicion of contracting the virus.

According to local administration, police, Rangers and army troops had taken charge of the areas to ensure the safety and security of the public. It said that all markets, private and government offices have been closed down in these areas. Violators will face strict legal action, local administration warned.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that there has been good response of ‘Smart Lockdown’ as the ratio of cases has started coming down. He also said that all kinds of public gatherings are banned in these areas. “Only a man could move on a vehicle. He could buy necessary items from markets,” he said. He said that all grocery shops, vegetable shops, and tandoors would remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. While all medical stores would remain open round the clock, he added.

All milk shops, meat, fish, and chicken shops in lockdown areas would remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. The unnecessary moment has been banned while the government and private people could move with the permission of their departments.

After issuing notification of lockdown, police have blocked all entry and exit points of these localities with barbed wires. The local administration along with police is making announcements through loudspeakers insisting public to stay at homes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.