AJK PM stresses need for vigorous diplomatic Kashmir campaign

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has stressed the need for vigorous diplomatic Kashmir campaign and urged Foreign Ministry and Kashmiri leadership to evolve a joint strategy in this regard.

He was addressing the All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by Pakistan Peoples’ Party state chapter President Chaudhary Latif Akbar here on Saturday.

The prime minister said India using undue advantage of the COVID-19 actively involved in the genocide of innocent Kashmiris.

He said the global community didn’t accept the Indian unilateral and unlawful act of abrogation of the special status of the disputed territory on August 5 last year. “Kashmir had become the flashpoint but the global pandemic of coronavirus put it on the back burner”, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said that India at one side massacred unarmed Kashmiris in the held territory and on other side targeting the vulnerable civilian population particularly children, women and elders residing alongside the Line of Control (LoC). “Valiant forces of the country given befitting response to the enemy”, Haider added.

Terming Srinagar as spiritual capital of the state, he said the Kashmir liberation movement is passing through the crucial phase. “India despite its state might and brutalities have failed to suppress the indigenous struggle”, he added.

Referring to the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese Army, the Prime Minister said that India has faced humiliating defeat in Ladakh. “The regional developments have put heavy responsibilities over the shoulders of Kashmiri leadership”, he asserted.

“Keeping aside our political differences, we are one voice over Kashmir”, PM added. He thanked the political leadership of the state for supporting the government in COVID-19 efforts and assured that all available resources would be utilized to deal with the crisis situation.

Former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Former President Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, MLA Abdul Majid Khan, JI’s leader Sheikh Aqeel ur Rehman, PPP’s Faisal Rathore, Bazil Naqvi, Hurriyat leader Mushtaq ul Islam and Danyal Shahab also addressed the APC.