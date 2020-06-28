close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 28, 2020

Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast

World

AFP
June 28, 2020

TRIPOLI: A woman who gave birth at sea was among 93 migrants rescued off Libyan shores as they tried to reach Europe, but six others died along the way, the UN´s migration agency said Saturday.

The survivors were brought back overnight to the port city of Khoms, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Twitter. “Among them was a woman who gave birth on the rubber dinghy” that had undertaken the perilous Mediterranean crossing, it said.

Latest News

More From World