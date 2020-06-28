Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast

TRIPOLI: A woman who gave birth at sea was among 93 migrants rescued off Libyan shores as they tried to reach Europe, but six others died along the way, the UN´s migration agency said Saturday.

The survivors were brought back overnight to the port city of Khoms, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Twitter. “Among them was a woman who gave birth on the rubber dinghy” that had undertaken the perilous Mediterranean crossing, it said.