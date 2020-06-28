Assurance held out to punish erring cops

PESHAWAR: No protests were held on fourth day after removal of the concerned officials and assurance by police and government to the family of the victim tortured in police custody that justice will be done.

Jirgas of elders from Tehkal and other areas were also held to normalize the situation and assure proper action by police against those involved in the crime. Protests were held for three days in different parts of Peshawar after the video of Radiullah alias Amir of Tehkal went viral in which he was stripped and humiliated in police custody. Police arrested three officials involved whole the station house officer of Tehkal was suspended and an inquiry ordered. Later the DSP of the University Town and SHO Yakatoot were also suspended. A judicial inquiry of the incident has been initiated. The capital city police officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur has assured justice will be done to the victims and proper action will be taken against those involved in the incident.