Islamabad:Chairperson NA Standing Committee on Climate Change Munaza Hassan has said that the PTI’s government is fully cognizant of the issues being faced by the climate change-induced migrant population.

Ms Hasan said that a number of steps had been taken including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami that is providing employment opportunities including for the women even amidst Covid-19.

The MNA was addressing an online dialogue “Gender and climate change: Challenges for climate-induced migrants amid Covid-19” organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute here Thursday.

Ms Hassan said that Covid-19 pandemic is not only affecting women but whole families, the government took a number of steps to support the most vulnerable sections including the population that had to migrate from their native areas due to climate change impacts. She said that the Green Stimulus Package introduced by the government is also resulting in the job creation, including for the women. The law on women’s right to inheritance would contribute towards women’s empowerment cause, especially in the rural areas, she added.

Harjeet Singh, Global Climate Lead, ActionAid, informed the participants that there were 33.4 million new migrations taking place in the year 2019 globally which were induced by the climate change.

He said that women, children and elderly as well as persons with disability and the poorest of the poor are always left with less option for the migration and hence, trapped in the vulnerability. He said that the safety and security of women during emergency situations gets further jeopardised and the governments should address this issue by incorporating it in the relevant policies.

Mr Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive, Center for Participatory Research and Development, Bangladesh, while linking pandemic with gender and climate changed-induced migration said that Covid-19 has hit this segment of society in worst terms. He said that migrants after the arrival of the pandemic are facing temporary unemployment and thus, their socio-economic vulnerability increased further.

He said that the climate change-induced disasters render women more prone to violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and violation of their basic rights. He said that local resilience building is the best option to respond this critical issue and local areas should be focused in the policies.

Kashif Majeed Salik from SDPI said that women have to bear the additional burden when left behind in their areas in the cases of climate change-induced migration. He said that the emergency situation impact women’s health in worst term for their restrained access to food, water and healthcare facilities.

Earlier, Maryam Shabbir, Project Coordinator at SDPI, presented an overview of the situation of the climate change related migration and the gender aspects of the issue. She said that Covid-19 is resulting in additional impact to migrant communities, especially women and girls.