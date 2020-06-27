PCB plans to add Peshawar as venue for PSL 2021

KARACHI: PCB is planning to add a fifth venue in Peshawar for the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held in February and March 2021.

PCB officials apprised Board of Governors during an online conference on Friday that it plans to add a fifth venue for PSL matches in Peshawar.

KP’s provincial government in its next year budget has allocated Rs0.44 billion for the rehabilitation of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.