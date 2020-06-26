PCB confirms five reserve players for England tour

LAHORE: In the second phase of COVID-19 testing, Pakistan cricketers bound for England tour along with reserve players have given their sample for corona virus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirmed five reserve players and a backup player support personnel have also undergone COVID-19 tests.The five players who were tested are Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir along with masseur Mohammad Imran.

Bilal, Imran, Nawaz and Musa were originally named as reserve players on June 12 when the 29-player squad was announced, while Rohail has been added as a backup wicketkeeper.

On Thursday, 18 players and 11 player support personnel underwent second round of tests, while the 10 players and one player support personnel, who had tested positive earlier in the week, will be retested on Friday. The PCB will announce outcomes of all tests on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tests of Pakistan players and team officials Thursday entered second phase at a private hotel in Lahore. In this phase reserves, 18 selected players and 11 officials of the national team were tested.

Players, officials who were tested negative underwent the tests again. However, players who were tested positive will give tests on Friday.According to sources, Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani and his wife are likely to be tested on June 27. Thursday’s test reports will be received on June 27 as the team will depart for England on June 28 via a chartered plane.

Those individuals who were tested negative before checked into a bio-secure floor of the hotel.On the other hand, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has started consultations over selection of substitute players.