‘PTI govt made life miserable for commoners’

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the woes of the common people due to its flawed policies.

He was addressing a gathering at Mathra village on the outskirts of the provincial capital, said a press release issued from Watan Kor. On the occasion, PTI and Awami National Party workers, including Ashfaq Ahmad, Ikramullah, Taimur Khan, Israr Khan, Yousaf Khan, Saeedullah and others announced joining the QWP. QWP general secretary Hashim Babar also spoke at the event.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party, Sikandar Sherpao said that the PTI could not honour the pledges it had made with the people. He said that the government failed to deliver and instead added to the miseries of the people owing to its ill-conceived policies.

The QWP leader said that the people, particularly the youth had become disenchanted with the rulers as they deceived the young generation in the name of change. He added that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the government did not adopt austerity measures and increased the non-developmental expenditure.

He also expressed concern over the reports that the government had decided to borrow more than Rs9 billion to complete work on the so-called mega project Bus Rapid Transit.