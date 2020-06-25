Murad Saeed claims 7 PPP lawmakers sought his help for NRO

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday claimed that seven parliamentarians from the PPP sought his support for getting NRO from the government.

Murad Saeed speaking on point of personal explanation said one of the seven members who wanted NRO from him is presently sitting in the House. “The same member while speaking in the National Assembly used vulgar language for him, just two days back,” he said.

The minister said the opposition members have become used to making requests in the House and hatching conspiracies outside the Parliament. He said the PPP member unleashed personal attacks on him and insulted his family just for political gains, saying that he could use much bitter words, but would never get personal with anyone.

Similarly, he said, the opponents targeted personality of Imran Khan when the PTI came to power. “I could have carried out a counter campaign on social media but refrained from any such action,” he said.

He said if according to the PPP parliamentarians, if he was so bad then why they brought their files to him to get NRO. “So far, I have exposed four of them and I am prepared to disclose 30 more names,” he went on to say.

Murad Saeed said the PTI government along with reforming the system, introduced many austerity measures observing that it was ridiculous to deliver speeches on budget without knowing statistics. He pointed out that the Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to stay at his residence instead of using the Prime Minister House or camp office. He claimed that the PPP leaders send gifts of fruits to him at his residence and used abusive language for him in the House.

He went on to say that he also asked a senior member of the PPP, who brought a file to him, to stop abusive language. “But he asked me face the music as I did not accept their demands,” the minister claimed, maintaining that he would not become part of status quo even at gun point.

Murad Saeed said he has been able to recover Rs100 million from the PML-N Member Dr Ibadullah while he had obtained court’s stay against recovery of Rs660 million.

In response, Shazia Marri of the PPP said she went to meet Murad Saeed a year back to make a request to deliver speech, but did not use abusive language against his party leader. “Never I sought any NRO nor I made any request in this connection,” she maintained.

The PPP parliamentarian regretted that a particular minister (Murad Seed) is given the floor time and again for purpose explanation.