Senior doctor loses life due to coronavirus

SUKKUR: Another front line doctor battling Covid-19, Additional Civil Surgeon Civil Hospital, Khairpur Medical College, Dr. Willayat Gopang, passed away due to the viral pandemic. He was diagnosed with Covid-19, 20 days ago and remained in the Isolation Ward in Larkana but was shifted to South City Hospital, Karachi after his condition destabilised. He was put on a ventilator but could not survive. Dr Gopang is the second front line doctor from Khairpur who lost his life while battling with the pandemic. The doctors and nurses and the civil society paid rich tributes to Dr. Willayat Gopang, while PMA Khairpur General Secretary Dr. Zaffar Jatoi has announced three days mourning period.