Residents forcibly stop relocation of post office

MANSEHRA: The people here on Tuesday forcibly stopped the relocation of a post office from Dodial town as hundreds of residents took to streets following a protest call on the mosque loudspeakers.

The protesters blocked entry of employees of the post office into the building and threatened them with dire consequences if they attempted to relocate the post office. A team of the postal department had reached to shut the post office and transport the furniture and other goods. The protesters were chanting slogans in support of their demands and against relocation of the post office.

“The postal department is closing this post office but we will not allow its closure as hundreds of pensioners come here to their pension,” said former councillor Zulfiqar Latif. He said deserving women received financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme from this post office and widows also had accounts there.