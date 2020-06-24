21 more killed, another 1,564 diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh

Twenty-one more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 1,564 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 1,124.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 6,597 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,564 people, or 24 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said the provincial government has so far conducted 395,287 tests, which have resulted in 72,656 positive cases, which means that 18.4 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.6 per cent.

He said that 33,131 patients are currently under treatment: 31,535 in self-isolation at home, 49 at isolation centres and 1,547 at hospitals. He added that 614 patients are in critical condition, of whom 118 are on life support.

Shah said that 1,357 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 38,401, which shows the recovery rate has increased to 53 per cent.

“We are working hard to improve the recovery rate further and to reduce the death rate by conducting as much tests as possible so that timely treatment of the detected cases can be started.”

He said that out of the 1,564 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,028 (or 66 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 284 of the new patients belong to District East, 221 to District South, 165 to District Central, 154 to District Korangi, 106 to District West and 98 to District Malir.

The CM said Hyderabad has reported 73 new cases, Sukkur 66, Ghotki 56, Sanghar 43, Khairpur 39, Jamshoro 26, Larkana 18, Mirpurkhas 12, Naushehroferoze 11, Shikarpur 10, Dadu eight, Matiari six, Jacobabad and Umerkot five each, Thatta four, Kambar three, Shaheed Benazirabad two and Kashmore one.

He urged the people of the province to observe self-isolation at home, ensure social distancing at home and out of the house, and wear masks when they have to go out.