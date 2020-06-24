Two robbers arrested

LAHORE:Mughalpura investigation police arrested two robbers who had killed a citizen on resistance. The culprits identified as Faisal and Irfan along with three accomplices had murdered one Saeed Nawab almost a month back.

Meanwhile, Sundar investigation police nabbed a proclaimed offender, Amjad, who was involved in 20 robberies. Iqbal Town Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff handed over three stolen cars to their owners. Manga Mandi investigation police arrested one Imran Rahseed who had attempted to kill one Sanwal Shaukat by firing. Hanjarwal investigation police arrested one Abdul Ghafoor who had stolen the cell phone of singer Anwar Rafi. Police recovered the cell phone and handed it over to the singer. Chowki Punjab Society police arrested four kite sellers and recovered 1,020 kites and 36 kite string spools from their possession.