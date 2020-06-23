Cop arrested for abusing girl

Rawalpindi :Wah Cant police station registered a case against police constable Dilawar for abusing his niece. Police registered case on complaint of the mother of girl who is divorced (sister in law) of the accused.

Amina in her application with Wah Cantt Police station narrated that she was divorced by her husband Khawaja Umair Uddin one year back who is brother of police constable Dilawar and after her divorce, her elder daughter (F) 10 years of age start residing with her grandfather and grandmother.

During stay at the house of grandfather, her paternal uncle, Dilawar, who is a police constable started abusing her niece, said Amina adding that her daughter remained silent owing to fear of her uncle and even did not inform her mother about all this ordeal on part of her uncle.

CPO taking notice of the case suspended police constable Dilawar and police has been investigated the case on merit, said police spokesperson. On other side, constable Dilawar who joined duty in Wah-Cant police station few days back handed over him to police.

DSP Taxila Tahir Kazmi stated that police has been making investigations on this case on merit, adding that with substantial evidences, the culprit will be challaned and investigations will be held on merit.