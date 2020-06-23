Police standing in front line for protection to citizens

Islamabad:The personnel of Islamabad police are serving the citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from coronavirus and standing on front line to ensure protection to their lives and property along with.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan during his meeting here at Central Police Office with social worker Asmat Wazir and senior journalist Oon Sahi who gifted 5,000 surgical masks, 2,000 N-95 masks and 1,000 bottles of sanitizers for Islamabad police.

The IGP said that citizens were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs are ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

The IGP thanked both figures and said that Islamabad police is performing role at front line to combat this daunting challenge. Islamabad Police Chief said that efforts are also being made for to protect health of policemen so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner. He said that Islamabad police is standing with its citizens and the morale of the force is very much high.

He also appreciated the performance of Operational Division Police headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in this tough time. Aamir Zulfiqar khan said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that all officials and jawans were performing duties as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among citizens as how to remain safe from COVID-19 virus.

He said that implementation on all government directions should be ensured to avoid coronavirus and awareness was being given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19.