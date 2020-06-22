248 criminals arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 248 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs12.2 million from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, the police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, a total of 32 dacoity/robbery/b­urglary/theft and car theft cases were traced and 32 persons were arrested while 44 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, Police held 72 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 10.225 kilogram hashish, 2.450 kilogram heroin, 17 gram ice and 307 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 31 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 30 pistols, one dagger and 455 rounds from them

Meanwhile, 69 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

Waqar Uddin Syed further told that a massive crackdown is underway against anti-social elements. He said that those involved in ugly business of drug peddling would not be spared. The lives of young people would be protected through strict action against drug pushers.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.