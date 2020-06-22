Five cricketers tested for COVID-19 at Rawalpindi stadium

ISLAMABAD: Five top cricketers were tested for COVID-19 at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday, a practice that has been termed a must before joining other members of the team on June 24 in Lahore before onward journey to Manchester (UK).

The cricketers who underwent COVID-19 testing were Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim. Other selected cricketers will be tested at Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar on June 22.

“We hope and pray all the tests being conducted on England bound cricketers turn negative before cricketers assembly on June 24. The results of the initial tests will determine players’ availability for the second phase of testing on June 25. If a cricketer turns out negative from first phase of testing he will be free to join others on June 24. Those who test positive will stay back at their residence,” a PCB official said.

He said even in that case he would have a chance to rejoin the team later in England. “After undergoing quarantine period that particular cricketer will have to be tested twice within a few days to determine his status. If both of his tests turn negative, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will make special arrangements to fly him to UK where after yet another testing he will have to spend another fifteen days in quarantine.”

Meanwhile, cricketers will assemble at Lahore on June 24 where second phase of testing will be conducted on the following day (June 25). “All those clearing both the tests will be on board for Manchester on June 28. At the arrival in UK, these cricketers will again be tested after which their quarantine period will start. However, during the quarantine period in England, the touring party will be free to pursue training, nets and exercise,” said the Board official.