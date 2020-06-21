Committee formed to resolve land dispute

DIR: A 16-members probe committee of the elders of the area was constituted on Saturday regarding solution to a dispute on ownership of the forests and land of a tourist spot between two villages including Badalai Nehag Darra and Metrora Karo Darra of the Wari tehsil in Upper Dir district.

Two persons were killed and two others had been injured in a fight between the two villages on Friday. Later, residents of Badalai had protested and they blocked Dir-Peshawar road to traffic in Wari and demanded that the deputy commissioner Upper Dir and district police officer should come to them and assure to resolve the dispute according to the previous agreements made by the then DC Dir back in 1978.

Yesterday, the member provincial assembly from PK-11 Sahibzada Sanaullah and DPO Mian Naseeb Jan while speaking at a press briefing in Wari said that a 16-member committee had been made on the consultation of both the sides.

They said it will be a special committee which will do work on a daily basis and complete its task as soon as possible.

The DPO said that it was the decades-long dispute in which up to 161 persons had been killed from Badalai and Mataar sides so far.

He Jan warned people to stay away from posting provoking and baseless posts and comments on social media. Otherwise, he warned, those who did those types of provocative posts would be punished as per the law.