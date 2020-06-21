Tripoli govt to boycott Arab League Libya talks

TRIPOLI: Libya´s UN-recognised unity government has said it will boycott talks on the conflict in the North African country to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week.

Foreign minister Mohamad Taher Siala told the bloc´s executive council on Friday that the planned meeting would “merely deepen the rift” between Arab governments on the conflict, his ministry said.

The talks, to be held by videoconference because of coronavirus concerns, were called for by Egypt, a key supporter of the Tripoli government´s archfoe, eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Siala complained there had been no prior consultation with his government, even though the meeting concerned Libya, and said the virtual format of the meeting was not appropriate for addressing the thorny issues involved.

The head of Tripoli´s Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, visited Algeria on Saturday and had talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the official Algerian Press Service said.

Algeria, which is seeking to mediate a peaceful solution to the Libya war, shares a 1,000-kilometre (620 miles) border with Libya and has repeatedly denounced foreign interference in its eastern neighbour.

Turkey, which backs the GNA, said Saturday that Haftar´s forces must withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of “jeopardising” NATO security.