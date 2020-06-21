Minister calls for adopting corona precautionary measures

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati has said that soaring cases of coronavirus in Hazara, particularly in Mansehra, were alarming for the people.

“Mansehra has witnessed a high number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in recent weeks, which is alarming for locals and could trigger more and more cases of pandemic if people doesn’t adopt precautions,” Swati told a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers who met him here on Saturday.

He said people were least bothered about the precautionary measures against Covid-19 pandemic. Jabran Malik, the chairman of district zakat committee, apprised Swati of the distribution of Zakat and other funds among the deserving families. “We have not only provided budget for the purchase of medicines for deserving patients to the management of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, but also disbursed scholarship among the male and female students,” said Malik.