Sat Jun 20, 2020
AFP
June 20, 2020

3 civilians killed in Turkish air raids

World

AFP
June 20, 2020

ARBIL: Three more civilians were killed Friday in fresh Turkish air strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan, a local official said. Ouarchine Mayi, a mayor in Dohok province, told AFP the three were killed in autonomous northern Iraq. The latest casualties raised to five the number of people reported killed since Turkey on Wednesday launched a cross-border operation into the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq where the rebel Kurdistan Workers Party has rear bases.

