Rs13b allocated for livestock, dairy sector

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government has allocated more than Rs13 billion in the budget of the new financial year for the promotion of Livestock and Dairy Development Sector.

The measures will be strengthened, said MPA Muhammad Latasib Satti while discussing the role of the livestock sector in stabilizing the economy and the government's priorities.

He said that government investment and encouragement in this sector would provide economic security to the people in general and a large number of cattle breeders in particular.

MPA Muhammad Latasib Satti said that Pakistan is basically an agricultural country and the stability of the national economy is largely dependent on agriculture and livestock is the most important component of the agricultural sector.

He said that in view of this fact, the Punjab government was committed to an economy-friendly policy of providing maximum financial assistance to significantly increase the productivity of the basic sectors of agriculture and livestock.