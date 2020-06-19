Forex reserves rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased to $16.775 billion in the week ended June 12, 2020, from $16.705 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan slightly rose by $11 million to $10.107 billion. The reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.668 billion, compared with $6.609 billion in the previous week, SBP data showed.