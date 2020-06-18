Govt urged to resolve wheat supply issue

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed has called upon the government to resolve the wheat supply issue of the flour mills of Islamabad

region as any delay in this matter would give rise to another flour crisis in the region.

He said that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to lift the ban on inter-district and inter-provincial movement of wheat while the private sector was allowed to import wheat, however, the orders of the prime minister have not been implemented as yet.

He said that the official target for procurement of wheat in Punjab was 4.6 million tonnes but so far 400,000 tonnes of wheat has been procured as the government rate for procurement of wheat is Rs.1400 per 40 Kg while the private rate is procuring wheat at Rs.1950 per 40 Kg, which is why the farmers prefer to sell wheat to the private sector.

He said that like every year, flour mills procure wheat from middlemen while the government quota is only 100 tonnes which is not enough.