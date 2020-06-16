close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
June 16, 2020

Governor praises Punjab budget

National

June 16, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has congratulated the PTI government for presenting Punjab budget aimed at providing relief to the common man. Talking to The News, the governor said under the present circumstances, the provincial government deserved praise for coming up with a budget that focuses on addressing masses problems. He lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and hailed Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht for his sincere efforts in preparing the budget.

