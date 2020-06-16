Another 22 succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh

A total of 22 people, including seven women, have fallen prey to COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily report on the epidemic situation in Sindh on Monday.

He added that another 1,776 people had tested positive for the disease in Sindh during the same period. “We have lost 22 more people including seven women in the province in last 24 hours. Of them, 18 people died in Karachi alone which include six female patients. With these deaths, the toll in Sindh stands at 853,” the CM said.

He added that among the 1,776 new patients of COVID-19 in the province, 1,391 belonged to Karachi. A total of 9,080 samples were tested during the 24 hours, he maintained.

“Our detection rate remains between 20 to 24 per cent which has to be controlled through social distancing and other standard operating procedures,” Shah said.

According to the CM, so far 307,412 tests have been conducted in Sindh, against which 55,581 COVID-19 cases were detected. Of the total patients, 28,023 had recovered so far, of whom 2,417 were newly recovered. “This is the highest recovery rate recorded at 50.5 per cent of the total patients,” he said.

Shah explained that at present 26,705 patients were under treatment, including 24,789 in home isolation, 90 at the isolation centres and 1,826 at different hospitals.

“The condition of 627 patients who are under treatment at various hospitals in the province is critical while 87 of them are on life support at the intensive care units,” he added.

He said that among the 1,391 new patients in Karachi, 337 were from District South, 258 from District East, 205 from District Central, 104 from District Korangi, 95 from District Malir and 92 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, the CM said Kashmore had 66 new cases, Hyderabad 55, Ghotki 41, Khairpur 29, Larkana 29, Jacobabad 26, Sukkur 26, Mirpurkhas 24, Thatta 24, Jamshoro 13, Kamber-Shahdadkot 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Sanghar nine, Shikarpur eight, Badin eight, Dadu seven, Umerkot six, Tando Allahyar five, Matiari three and Tando Mohammad Khan had two new cases.

Shah once again requested the people of Sindh to abide by the guidelines given by the experts, World Health Organisation and the government during the pandemic.