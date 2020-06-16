AIOU to hold online workshops

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold academic workshops (semester Spring 2020) at Post-Graduate-level through the use of new technology, in view of prevailing crisis (COVID-19).

According to Director Admissions, the University has activated Learning Management System, by launching ‘Aaghi LMS Portal’. Through this Portal, the teachers of the University’s main Campus will hold Online learning interaction with their students across the country.

For this purpose, all the enrolled students for the semester were being informed about the Log-in password, through SMS. The relevant information about the LMS has also been provided at the University’s Website. As per the new arrangements, the students will be required to upload their academic assignment on the Aaghi portal.