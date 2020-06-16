PCB unveils plan for uplift of cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: With the vision of becoming one of the top-performing and most credible cricket boards, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday released its five-year strategic plan, which has been approved by the Board of Governors, says a PCB press release.
Captioned under ‘Five-Year Plan to Inspire and Unify Our Nation’, the document lays down strategic and corporate objectives, sets a straightforward course of action for the progress and enhancement of the national men’s, women’s and age-group teams and presents a clear pathway and structure for grassroots development. Underpinning the objectives will be a tracking system that will ensure that progress is robustly monitored on a monthly basis throughout the duration of the plan.
The strategy has been put together with a key focus on the stakeholders and bringing the fans closer to the game, with accountability, transparency, ethics and professionalism remaining at its core.
The six salient features of the strategy are: Sustainable corporate governance; delivering world class international teams; grassroots and pathways framework; inspiring generations through our women’s game; growing and diversifying commercial revenue streams; and enhancing the global image of Pakistan.
Each of the aforementioned strategies is divided into clear objectives and tactics. A senior manager will own one of the six strategic priorities and will be responsible for its execution, while a robust monitoring system with clear delivery timelines will track monthly progress.
Unveiling the strategy, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We developed the five-year plan in 2019 and awaited sign-off by the Board of Governors. We are delighted that we received official sign-off in February this year and are now in a position to formally announce it. Delivery against key priorities for the 2019-2023 plan began last year and I am delighted to see the progress that we have already made across a number of areas.
“It was highly important that we developed a clear, exciting and achievable roadmap that provided clarity on our direction of travel, not only for all PCB staff but also the fans and its stakeholders.”