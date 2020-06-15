Online volleyball coaching course begins today

ISLAMABADL: The country's first Online Volleyball Coaching Course will commence from Monday wherein over 600 participants from across the country will be getting lectures on the latest ways of honing their pupils’ skills.

The seven-day course has been jointly organized by Sports For Life and Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Shah Naeem Zafar, general secretary PVF told APP. He said sports enthusiasts and athletes were taking keen interest in online sport courses and lessons, which was a healthy sign for promotion of a healthy culture.

“This volleyball course will go a long way in promoting the game by helping the coaches unearth potential players and polish their skills,” he added.Shezad Kazi, chief executive officer Sports for Life said his organization was trying its best to help promote a healthy culture by organizing online courses for sportspersons.

“We’ve already held online basketball course for coaches. It is heartening that the volleyball course has also received remarkable entries.”