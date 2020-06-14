52 sugar hoarders fined in Multan

MULTAN: The City District Administration Saturday imposed Rs 73,000 fine on 52 sugar hoarders on charges of selling sugar ignoring rates fixed by the court.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan ordered price control magistrates to launch a crackdown on sugar hoarders. The price control magistrates checked sugar prices at 752 shops and fined 52 shopkeepers to the tune of Rs 73,000 on selling sugar at higher rates, the officials said. The ADCR has ordered all sugar dealers to declare sugar stocks and sugar stock would be confiscated of those traders who would not declare their sugar stocks.