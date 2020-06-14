Anthology to love

This important collection ‘Hameeda Moeen Rizvi Kay Fikro Fun Ki Jehtain’ brings together several writers in celebration of the works of Hameeda Moeen Rizvi. There are essays reflecting upon her memoirs, stories, poetry and other genres of Urdu literature she was interested in, and most come directly from the heart.

Anthologies are scandalously difficult to bring out because its production is sharp, it’s a great experiment to bring together all the writers for understanding on a certain subject, and by and large it is just challenging to get people attracted. I think the world is crazy. Compilations are generally overwhelming. They offer a lot of bang for your buck, often aligning a group of writers around a single cause or theme. Ali Bin Aziz is certainly very proud of his collected work, so it is worth a look.

Sayeda Zeenat ul Qamar Hameeda, pen name Hameeda Moin Rizvi, born in Agra, on 23 December 1943, got her education in Pakistan and then migrated to England. She is a teacher by profession. As a poet and short story writer she has many books to her credit. Her literary pursuits are varied.

This is such an extraordinary book, gleaned from a wealth of highly original pages of critiques on Hameeda Moin Rizvi that Ali Bin Aziz found. This anthology brings a level of freewheeling taste and judgement to the readers that is so fresh, so evolved while still trailing the scent of elegance of writers and lure of fine reading. Most pieces are good enough and this is impossible to describe the material stuffed in the anthology. What the folios carry inside, the compact solid colour of the articles. Just treat yourself as it is a timeless treasure.

This book is a great assortment of critical texts. I have enjoyed this book so much because it has given me an insight to what being a litterateur is all about. Many important writings make this book very valuable. I highly recommend it.

Ali Bin Aziz’s debut anthology is a collection of write-ups that are all unique, whether in relation to their style, length or theme. This provides a nice introduction to Hameeda Moeen Rizvi before you are immersed into the beautifully written and eloquent articles that Ali Bin Aziz has clearly put her heart and soul into to collect them.

Ali Bin Aziz provides a glimpse into Hameeda Moeen Rizvi’s art and life. You learn more about her through this anthology than would be possible even by reading a simple biography. Ali Bin Aziz has provided the readers with an opportunity to delve deep into Hameeda Moeen Rizvi’s mindset, allowing them to see how she views the world through the comparisons she makes and the descriptions that she creates.