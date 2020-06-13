close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Boy dies in Kohistan road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

MANSEHRA: A boy was killed and seven persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Lower Kohistan on Friday.

A pickup vehicle, carrying members of a family, was on its way to Dobair from Pattan area when it plunged into the ravine while negotiating a sharp turn in Jijal area of Lower Kohistan. The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Pattan where doctors pronounced Samiullah, 12, as dead. Those injured in the accident were identified as Umar Siddique, Maulana Abdul Haye, Mukhtlood, Mohammad Inham, Nizamudden and Muhammad Ayub.

Latest News

More From Peshawar