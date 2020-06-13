Boy dies in Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: A boy was killed and seven persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Lower Kohistan on Friday.

A pickup vehicle, carrying members of a family, was on its way to Dobair from Pattan area when it plunged into the ravine while negotiating a sharp turn in Jijal area of Lower Kohistan. The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Pattan where doctors pronounced Samiullah, 12, as dead. Those injured in the accident were identified as Umar Siddique, Maulana Abdul Haye, Mukhtlood, Mohammad Inham, Nizamudden and Muhammad Ayub.