Funds shortage: KP Police infrastructure development schemes delayed

PESHAWAR: Several infrastructure development schemes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department are facing delays in completion for lack of required funds.

This was revealed at a briefing Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi received on such schemes which are being carried out under the Project Coordination Unit (PCU) throughout the province. PCU Director-General Muhammad Zafar Ali presented a detailed briefing to the IGP with the help of maps and charts.

The PCU head briefed the IGP about the completed and ongoing projects in the province. The IGP was informed that the PCU had prepared a master plan for the infrastructure development of the Police Department. He was told that under the plan, a network of police developmental schemes has been drawn throughout the province. The plan included construction and repair of the police lines, police stations, posts, picket points and training schools.

He added that School of Investigation Peshawar, School of Intelligence Abbottabad, Watch Towers for Peshawar Airport security, police stations Azbanr, Miskini Sangipara, police post Manyal (Lower Dir district) and Hangu police lines were the completed projects. The official said the completed schemes would be handed over to the districts concerned and units soon.

The PCU chief told the IGP about the scarcity of funds which was delaying the completion of on-going projects. He said all these projects would be completed once the required funds were made available. The provincial police officer Sanaullah Abbasi directed the PCU team to expedite its effort and ensure completion of all schemes in time.