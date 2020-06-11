Passengers fined for violations of SOPs

LAHORE: Lahore Railway Station imposed Rs500 fine per person on five passengers over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Ministry of Pakistan Railways to contain the pandemic. On Wednesday, the passengers, including Sudheer Abbas, Kamran, Shareef, Asim and Saifullah were imposed fine of Rs500 per passenger when they violated SOPs at Lahore Railways Station. Shireen Hina Asghar requested people to cooperate with Railways so that coronavirus could be defeated.