NAB grills Shahbaz in Money-laundering case

LAHORE: The combined investigation team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday grilled opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for one-and-a-half hours in an investigation related to the alleged money-laundering and assets beyond means against him and his family members.

NAB had made special security and Covid-19 safety arrangements for Shahbaz’s hearing.

A heavy contingent of law-enforcement agencies, along with a water canon were deployed outside the NAB Lahore offices.

A larger number of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) workers had also gathered outside the NAB offices, who welcomed their leader on his arrival with flowers while chanting slogans in his favour. Previously, Shahbaz had avoided appearing before NAB for a couple of times due to Covid-19, saying he had a weak immunity. However, his supporters, who were in a large number, did not follow any safety protocols.

It has been learnt that Shahbaz was questioned by two members of the CIT for more than an hour. Shahbaz submitted reply to the questioner which was handed him over in previous hearing.

As per sources, Shahbaz was asked about the gifts, given by him to his wife. Questions were also asked bout Barclays Bank loans. Sources said Shahbaz was confronted with the report of Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

As per sources, after departure of Shahbaz, the CIT examined the written replies of Shahbaz Sharif. Sources said that the first view of CIT members on Shahbaz’s reply was dissatisfactory. Sources said that most likely Shahbaz would be summoned again. However, no such decision had been taken yet, sources added.

On June 2, Shahbaz had skipped appearance before NAB in the said investigation, which resulted in a raid on his residence. However, Shahbaz managed to avoid the arrest.

Later, he secured bail from the Lahore High Court till June 17. Had he appeared before NAB on June 2, he would have been arrested, as the Bureau had issued his arrest warrants on May 28. Apparently Shahbaz got the whiff of that and did not appear on June 2.

In a call-up notice to Shahbaz, NAB had asked Shahbaz to provide details of properties inherited by him. The Bureau said that from 1998 to 2018, Shahbaz’s family assets grew from scratches to billions. As a public office-holder, Shahbaz needs to explain the increase in his assets, NAB added.

It also asked Shahbaz to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays Bank from 2005 to 2007. Furthermore, NAB also sought details of all gifts received and given by the family, details of agricultural income from 2008 to 2019 and details about utilisation of Shahbaz’s Model Town residence as Chief Minister’s camp house.

Last year in December, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties belonging to the former chief minister and his sons -- Hamza and Suleman -- over the allegation that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money-laundering.

According to the Accountability Bureau, an investigation against Shahbaz, Hamza, Suleman and others for the offence of “corruption and corrupt practices” had revealed that Shahbaz had acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shahbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

Among the properties frozen are nine plots in Lahore’s Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town and as many houses in DHA. Furthermore, the Bureau also froze a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa and two more plots in Chiniot.

NAB concluded that Shahbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and allegedly committed money laundering. Suleman Shahbaz has also been declared a proclaimed offender in said investigation.