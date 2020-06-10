Sindh CM once again writes to PM on NFC

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has once more written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remind him that he (the CM) is yet to receive any response from the PM on his earlier letter to Imran Khan highlighting deviation from the Constitution in the recent formation of the National Finance Commission.

In his latest letter the CM has once more requested the PM to withdraw the notification of the formation of the NFC and issue a fresh notification in accordance with the Constitution. The letter having subject: “10th National Finance Commission” dated 8th June, 2020 states: “This is with reference to the above mentioned subject and in continuation of my earlier letter dated 14.05. 2020 wherein it was highlighted that the notification dated 12.05.2020 prima facie is in violation of Article 160 of the Constitution. The contents of my earlier letter are reiterated and re-emphasized.

The earlier letter whilst appreciating the constitution of 10th National Finance Commission, had also highlighted various other Constitutional aberrations due to which you are requested to kindly advise the Hobourable President to withdraw the said notification and issue a fresh notification strictly in accordance with Article 160 of the Constitution.

As the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, it is always expected that your office will endeavour to uphold rule of law and the words of the Constitution. Having not received any response to the earlier letter, I am confident that you agree with the contentions raised in my earlier letter and therefore, the said notification has been withdrawn or is being withdrawn with immediate effect”.?