Alleged terrorist killed in Bannu encounter

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was killed during an encounter in Bannu on Tuesday.

An official said that the local police and personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted raid on the house of one Amin Shah, who was wanted in two cases to CTD Bannu.

As police encircled his house, he opened fire on police that was retaliated. The accused was killed in the encounter.

Police said the criminal had links with the terrorists, who had attacked a police car in Mundan on Monday. Police said that the accused was also involved in martyrdom of Haved Station House Officer (SHO) Imam Hassan and attack on police mobile of Haved police station.