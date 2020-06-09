Alliance with PTI strong: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to run the assembly’s budget session in the best manner and concluded that the process of regular consultations would be continued to further improve mutual relationships. The chief minister paid tributes to Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi for administering the assembly proceedings in the best of manner and banning the blasphemous books. We are united for the people’s prosperity and would continue to do so in future as well, he declared. The relationship between the two parties will be further strengthened in the coming days, he added.

The chief minister stressed that the PML-Q is an ally and they will always work together. No conspiracy to derail the alliance will succeed, he continued. He emphasised that the mission of public service would be completed as people demand practical steps, instead of hollow slogans. He pointed out that the Punjab government had made record legislations in a short period and Punjab Assembly's legislative record is much better than that of other provincial assemblies. The opposition has no public welfare agenda, nor any programme to deal with the coronavirus, he added.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi reaffirmed that they were with the PTI and would continue to stand by it. Our alliance is stronger than before and any attempt to weaken it will not succeed, he declared. We appreciate the good work done by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and wholly support him. Unlike the past, he added the province was ruled by the golden principles of merit and good governance, instead of personal likes or dislikes. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving the masses without any discrimination.

We are headed in the right direction and will continue to jointly serve the masses, he concluded.