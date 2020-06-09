Anti-corona campaign: ‘Monitoring of shops, markets being carried out daily’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the campaign is underway against corona and monitoring of shops and markets is being carried out on daily basis.

Speaking here on Monday, the DC said that the corona SOPs had been issued by the government to protect the lives of the citizens and it was responsibility of the citizens to implement it. He said that the implementation of the SOPs was being ensured through administrative measures and no one was allowed to violate the SOPs.

He said that the cooperation of the people was very important to tackle the challenges of coronavirus and we all had to prove that we were responsible citizens. He said that anti-corona precautions should be taken so that we could avoid the spread of coronavirus. The deputy commissioner urged the citizens to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary outings and use face masks when going out in case of extreme need.

The DC asked the traders to use anti-corona SOPs during business procedures. He said that the district administration and police teams were also actively checking and participating in the anti-corona drive. Meanwhile, the DC conducted a surprise visit to the Corona Crisis Management Cell and inspected the presence of relevant staff. He directed that quick response should be taken in case of any information received.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed a petrol pump near Kotwali police station on the complaint of overcharging. The AC also checked various petrol pumps across the city and checked the availability of fuel.