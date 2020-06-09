Another cop dies of Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Another police official lost life to coronavirus on Monday.Sub-inspector of the Peshawar Police Nisar Khan had been suffering from Covid-19 for the last many days and lost life to the virus on Monday. He had remained the station house officer in Shah Qabool. The number of policemen testing positive for Covid-19 has increased in the last few days.

At least five police have died of Covid-19 before Nisar Khan. Two cops of the capital city police died of Covid-19 a few of days back. One had met a road accident and had other illnesses as well but had tested positive for Covid-19 too. Earlier three policemen died of Covid-19 in the Mardan region. The first one was a member of the bomb disposal unit in Nowshera, Mohammad Faheem.

Later an inspector of the Investigation Wing in Swabi, Ghani Syed, and a sub inspector of Mardan, Razi Khan, lost lives to coronavirus. The situation is worsening with each passing day as more policemen are testing positive.