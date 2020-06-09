close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

Rally against racial bias

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

LAHORE:Engineer Khalid Hussain Jafri, President Oversees Pakistanis organisation, in collaboration with an NGO staged a protest outside Lahore Press Club and condemned racial discrimination. He said that religious intolerance practice in USA and India was backed by most disliked leaders Trump and Modi. He condemned the murder of George Floyd in America and killings of women and children in Kashmir and said that the whole world had taken to the streets to condemn these crimes.

Latest News

More From Lahore