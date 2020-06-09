Rally against racial bias

LAHORE:Engineer Khalid Hussain Jafri, President Oversees Pakistanis organisation, in collaboration with an NGO staged a protest outside Lahore Press Club and condemned racial discrimination. He said that religious intolerance practice in USA and India was backed by most disliked leaders Trump and Modi. He condemned the murder of George Floyd in America and killings of women and children in Kashmir and said that the whole world had taken to the streets to condemn these crimes.